"As automation and other technological advances change the way industries do work, employers are finding they need employees equipped with a mix of technical and communication skills. "—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If robots and people are going to work more or less in tandem, the need for uniquely human skills like creativity and collaboration will be underscored. Read how to cultivate these in-demand skills so that students are well prepared for the workforce of the future.