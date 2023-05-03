Uniguest Acquires Bunch

Uniguest has acquired Bunch, an enterprise video and collaboration provider specializing in delivery of video-based engagement solutions for business.

Founded in 2016, New York-based Bunch has built an impressive client list and kept a tight focus on delivering video as the core of its offering, enhancing that service through corporate messaging, digital signage, global sales, and high levels of service.

Bunch delivers a variety of integrations, 24/7 support, end-to-end encryption, and high-level redundancy for mission-critical applications.

Chief executive officer Matt Goche (opens in new tab) sees a great opportunity in bringing Bunch into the Uniguest business. “Bunch has a focus on excellent customer support, content encryption and security, audience engagement and ease of use; this all matches perfectly with Uniguest’s core ethos. We know their team and solutions will be a great fit for our business.

“We’re looking forward to helping deliver for Bunch’s impressive client list, bringing its offering to a broader market, and working with their team to enhance our enterprise video and employee engagement offering.”

"We built Bunch from the ground up, guided by the principles of constant innovation and a commitment to serving our global customers and integrators," Robert Bolen, chief executive officer and co-founder at Bunch, commented. "We believe that Bunch products and expertise will substantially help Uniguest expand its product offerings, introduce solutions to a wider audience, and advance the industry."

Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital. Bunch is the first acquisition of 2023 for Uniguest following on from MediaStar Systems, Otrum (opens in new tab) AS, and the hospitality division of CPI Global in 2022, plus JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021.