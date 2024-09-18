Under Further Review—SEC Turns to Hawk-Eye for Soccer and Volleyball Replay

As the Southeastern Conference continues to find ways to enhance the officiating for SEC sports, it is now utilizing a multi-sport video review system supplied by Hawk-Eye Innovations, part of Sony’s Sports businesses, beginning with the 2024 SEC soccer and volleyball seasons.

“The addition of this technology in soccer and volleyball represents a continued commitment to the support of our officiating programs and reducing incorrect officiating outcomes during competition,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.

Hawk-Eye Innovations’ Synchronized Multi-Angle Replay Technology (SMART) system works as the basis for video capture, replay, clipping and distribution capabilities. Already adopted by major sports properties all over the globe, it is the technology that allows SEC officials to independently review the action.

“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with the Southeastern Conference and to bring our best technology and innovation in order to improve the precision and accuracy of their athletic competitions,” said Dan Cash, managing director of Hawk-Eye Innovations in North America. “The SEC have been exceptional partners to work with and we are incredibly excited to help evolve college athletics alongside such a powerhouse global sports federation.”

In all soccer contests at SEC home venues, Hawk-Eye Innovations’ SMART system is comprised of six dedicated high-speed cameras to complement the existing set of broadcast cameras. The additional cameras are located on each goal line, on each penalty box and one wide camera on each side of the pitch.

In the SEC soccer video review system, referees communicate with a dedicated Replay Operator in a designated replay room on campus to receive all the camera angles to make the most educated decision.

The Hawk-Eye system provides the referees the opportunity to review plays from multiple synchronized angles with enhanced capabilities of capture and playback allowing the referee to independently review the video.

On the volleyball court, contests at SEC home venues will have 12 dedicated high-speed cameras added to existing broadcast cameras including six “pylon cameras” on the playing surface to capture in/out reviews.

In the SEC volleyball video review system, a designated Review Referee at the scorer’s table reviews the plays in question and has sole authority on all review outcomes. In non-conference matches, the R2 reviews the plays in question and has sole authority on all review outcomes.