Ultra-Compact Sub Joins L-Acoustics SB Line

The What: L-Acoustics is launching its newest addition to the SB lineup, the SB10i. Delivering the same sonic signature of the company's much larger subs, but from a vastly scaled-down enclosure design, SB10i is not much larger than two side-by-side shoe boxes.

The What Else: Equipped with a single 10-inch driver, 27 Hz bandwidth limit, and 124 dB maximum SPL output, the high-powered SB10i measures only 21.3 inches L x 21.3 inches W x 6.7 inches H (540 x 540 x 170 mm) and weighs a mere 33 pounds (15 kg). Sonically corresponding with L-Acoustics X4i and 5XT ultra-compact coaxial speakers, the new sub has an elegantly discreet design, and is available in RAL colors, making it a prime choice for high-end residential and commercial environments, and sophisticated hospitality settings, sports luxury boxes, museum installs, and much more.

The What Else: According to the company, the SB10i offers flexible and limitless installation possibilities. The integrated "tech face" contains all connectors and mounting points in one unobtrusive panel, so mounting hardware, cables and connectors can be tastefully hidden, regardless of where or how the SB10i is installed: freestanding on a shelf or tucked away under a couch, chair or architectural feature.