UConn Launches Coding Boot Camp (Campus Technology)

"The University of Connecticut wants to invest in giving adult learners and working professionals the ability to code. The UConn School of Engineering is launching its first coding boot camp starting on July 30. The university is partnering with workforce accelerator Trilogy Education to launch the 24-week program."—Source: Campus Technology

WHY THIS MATTERS:

If your institution has yet to embrace the bootcamp model, you won't want to miss this profile of UConn's first foray into that world. It might inspire your school to make the leap.