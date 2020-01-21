tvONE to Debut CORIOmaster2 Video Wall Processor at ISE 2020

The What: tvONE is launching CORIOmaster2, an all-in-one, multi-window video processor delivering "unprecedented processing power with more pixels than you will ever need." CORIOmaster2 supports more windows with higher quality than ever before with uncompromised 4K60 and it is 8K ready performance. CORIOmaster2 will make its debut on Stand 1-M110 at ISE 2020.

The What Else: Standout features of CORIOmaster2 include its high bandwidth, huge design canvas and 8K ready architecture. With 752Gb/sec of bandwidth, CORIOmaster2 can simultaneously display 40 windows in 4K60 4:4:4 with ultra-low latency. It offers AV designers access to triple 64k x 64k canvasses, with up to 12.3 Gigapixels of design space, enough to accommodate the most exceptional creative vision. The unit is 8K ready, future-proofing tvONE customers’ investment in their video processor.

The Bottom Line: The modular design of CORIOmaster2 scales from two to 32 inputs and four to 56 outputs, allowing AV, IP, broadcast, and legacy AV sources to be routed to LED displays, edge-blended projectors, or flat panel displays.

CORIOmaster2 also offers users a low energy footprint, operating from dual redundant 400W power supplies, reducing the cost of ownership.

