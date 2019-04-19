tvONE Introduces 12G-SDI 1x6 Distribution Amplifier

The What: tvONE has introduced a new Magenta 12G-SDI distribution amplifier.

The What Else: The MG-DA-716 allows you to connect a single SDI source up to 6 re-clocked SDI outputs with automatic switching between all SD-SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, and 6G-SDI video formats. Re-clocked signals at every output and the cascading feature allows you to create a huge distribution solution. Other features include LED indication of signal lock and video rate, automatic input signal detection, and a locking power supply. This compact distribution amplifier has low power consumption, using just 2 watts maximum.

[tvONE Shipping Slim HDMI 2.0 Splitter and Distribution Amplifier Series]

The Bottom Line: The MG-DA-716 provides 12G-SDI broadcast quality video distribution in a small, surface mountable form factor.