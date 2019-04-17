tvONE Shipping Slim HDMI 2.0 Splitter and Distribution Amplifier Series

The What: tvONE has begun shipping a new compact HDMI 2.0 splitter and distribution amplifiers series, the Magenta Research MG-DA-61x.

The What Else: The MG-DA-61x series provides a high-performance solution for distributing HDMI signals with video output up to 4K2K@60Hz (YUV444) resolutions and HDR (High Dynamic Range Imaging) support. Support is also offered for up to 32 audio channels with sampling rates up to 192kHz and pass-through of 7.1 channels of digital audio including high resolution digital audio formats such as LPCM 7.1CH, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS-HD Master Audio, and Dolby Atmos.

The Bottom Line: Other features include HDCP 2.2 and down scaling, 3D pass through, 18Gps of high bandwidth, and advanced EDID management, all in an ultra-slim 18mm high form-factor. The series is available in 1x2, 1x4, and 1x8 configurations.