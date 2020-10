"A company best known (and sometimes rebuked) for its plagiarism checker has just received one of the biggest checks in the education technology industry."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Apparently, tools that help identify academic dishonesty have a whole lot of value. While Turnitin might be one of the more polarizing pieces of edtech on the market today, this $1.75B acquisition price tag is certainly impressive. EdSurge shares the details of the deal.