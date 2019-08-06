Treasure Island's Golden Circle Sports Bar Goes Big With NanoLumens LED Display

Las Vegas is known for big, bold attractions, from architecture to shows to the always-lit Las Vegas Strip. When Treasure Island decided a renovation would include a brand-new sports bar, The Golden Circle, the casino knew it couldn’t be subtle if it wanted to stand out.

To shake things up and create a space that’s perfect for watching the city’s new, hugely popular NHL team the Golden Knights, NanoLumens, creators of LED visualization solutions in any size, shape or curvature, was contracted to design and deliver an ultra-wide 24-foot by 5-foot, 1.8mm pixel pitch LED videowall that is now the centerpiece of the all-new sports bar.

According to Shane Snell of National Technology Associates (NTA), the firm that installed the bar’s technology infrastructure, the NanoLumens ENGAGE Series LED display was the best choice for a number of reasons.

[Stampede Teams Up with NanoLumens to Help Creative Firm Branch into System Design and Integration]

(Image credit: Treasure Island)

“One of the most important factors of any casino technology installation is longevity,” Snell said. “For the most part, owners try to keep infrastructure relevant for as long as possible, only renovating rooms when truly necessary. That’s why NanoLumens’ cutting-edge and patented LED technology was such a great choice here, bringing customers something they can’t get at home, while also ensuring long-term operation with their unrivaled six-year warranty. Since casinos are generally open 24/7, it’s also crucial that maintenance can be performed quickly without interrupting daily operations and guest experiences, which NanoLumens nails with its patented front-accessible design. Additionally, NanoLumens ENGAGE Series displays are super slim, lightweight, and energy efficient.”

Along with more than 20 HDTVs located throughout the bar, the NanoLumens display is used to show sporting events, races, and live TV. The ultra-wide display was divided into three 16:9 sections that can each display a single image or a 2x2 layout, so that up to 12 broadcast streams can be shown at one time, all in 16:9.

“It was important to use one of NanoLumens’ finest pitches, 1.8mm, to deliver HD quality across each windowed section,” Snell said. “It was the perfect size to enable each window to display 720p content. The display's excellent off-angle viewing was a big need as well, since we wanted it to be visible from as many seats as possible. At this point, I think it’s the nicest display they have on the entire property.”

NTA built an easy-to-use, IP-based backend system using a video wall tiling processor and Crestron 4K 2x2 processors that will be able to keep up with future video standards. NTA also supplemented the space’s existing audio system with DSP amplifiers from BSS and some additional Tannoy speakers and subwoofers.

“When hospitality owners want to make a statement and give people an exciting reason to dine or visit, a large, impressive NanoLumens LED display really does the trick,” said NanoLumens regional sales manager Kara Green. “Not only is The Golden Circle’s display capable of running 24 hours a day for years, it’s also bright and sharp enough to be seen from the adjacent casino floor, creating a draw that brings more customers into the bar.”

Aside from the tech specs and the overwhelmingly positive response from the casino’s owners and guests, Snell noted that another great aspect of working with NanoLumens is the superior support they provide to integrators.

“NanoLumens does a great job of documenting the design and specifications before delivery, so we get shop drawings that clearly show the display’s assembly and cabling, plus the mounting points that are crucial for structural engineers’ plans,” Snell said. “When the display arrives, we know that it’s going to work with the infrastructure, and NanoLumens can even send field installation supervisors to help ensure the install team gets everything exactly right. Between that level of service and the long warranty, NanoLumens’ customer support is second to none.”