TouchSystems Announces New Multi-Touch Display

TouchSystems announced the latest generation of its P-Series large format touch displays. The 46-inch P4630P-3 touch display is designed for 24/7 operation and features 10-point multi-touch projected capacitive (PCAP) touch technology, OPS compatibility, built-in thermal management, speakers and more in a bezel-free chassis.
- The new P4630P-3 features NECs energy efficient LED edge-lighting technology and programmable run time increasing efficiency. The zero-bezel integrated PCAP sensor provides fast touch response without adding bulk. Paired with an optional OPS device, customers will benefit from reduced installation costs and reduced cost of ownership in an aesthetically pleasing complete solution.
- The P4630P-3 is built for high-traffic areas such as public use terminals, retail outlets, hospitality, kiosks and healthcare facilities. The display features internal temperature sensors with self-diagnostics and fan-based technology for increased protection against overheating to maximize the lifetime of the investment.
- Adding to the display performance, the P4630P-3 features integrated Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) compatibility for best-in-class connectivity. Customers can easily install the media player of their choice without the need for additional brackets, cable management, or related hardware, further reducing implementation costs and providing for cleaner installation.
- “This is the ideal product for wide variety of interactive applications,” said Carol Nordin, President of TouchSystems. “Designed for versatility and ease of integration, featuring durable bezel free PCAP touch technology, 24/7 operation, energy efficient LED backlighting, multiple mounting options and so much more.”
- To bolster the high-performance of the P4630P-3 multi-touch display features a 3-year parts and labor warranty that includes the backlight.