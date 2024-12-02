Top Integrators 2024: Managed Services

Along with the SCN Top 50 Systems Integrators 2024 list, we polled a selection of leading firms on current Pro AV industry trends.

How important is managed services to your business model?

(Image credit: New Era Technology)

Joe Gillis, VP of Sales, New Era Technology

Managed services is a cornerstone of our AV business. We have established a global Video Network Operations Center (VNOC), staffed by specialists across three time zones, to support standardized and complex environments. This insight into customer operational efficiency enables us to provide impactful guidance, ensuring AV systems bolster, rather than hinder, digital transformation.

[Top Integrators 2024: Biggest Challenges]

(Image credit: AVI Systems)

Jeff Stoebner, CEO, AVI Systems

Our commitment to managed services is a key strength of our business model. It remains a pivotal piece of our project process that ensures the ongoing success of our customers' audiovisual estates. Because of our strong focus on managed services, we maintain a professional service team that is dedicated to managed services and separated from the integration team to ensure that service levels can be maintained without the need to pull the integration team off projects to conduct service. There is also a growing trend AVI Systems is leading with a managed services offering for any project integration work. This has led to our managed services offerings being some of the fastest growing services provided within our company.

(Image credit: Verrex)

Bill Chamberlin, VP of Sales and Marketing, Verrex

I cannot emphasize enough that managed services are extremely important to our business model. Managed services—particularly remote monitoring and staffing—are strategically positioned as our most substantial growth area. We have two dedicated global managed service account managers who work hand-in-hand with our account managers to ensure the managed services conversation is part of the sales process. Our emphasis on managed services, a recurring income source, reassures our stakeholders about our proactive approach to evolving business models.

(Image credit: AVDG)

Curtis Heath, President of Business Solutions, Guitar Center (GC Pro/AVDG)

Managed services currently make up a smaller percentage of our revenue, but it’s a growing area as we expand our offerings. This is a major focus for our growth strategy.

(Image credit: IVCi)

Linda Lentz, VP of Sales Operations, IVCi

IVCi's managed service program is essential to our business model, distinguishing us in the AV integration industry. We provide comprehensive, U.S.-based support that maximizes clients' AV investments through technical assistance and strategic guidance. We actively monitor systems remotely to reduce interruptions and improve overall performance, while our event management services create a user-friendly environment for successful collaboration. Customization is key; our flexible program adapts to each client's unique needs. By building long-term partnerships and continuously integrating the latest technologies, we ensure client satisfaction and effective meeting experiences. Ultimately, managed services drive productivity and deliver significant value to our clients.

scn Newsletter A daily selection of the top stories for AV integrators, resellers and consultants. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

(Image credit: LightWerks)

David Riberi, President and CEO, LightWerks

Managed services are a cornerstone of LightWerks’ business model. They provide clients with ongoing support, regular system updates, and troubleshooting, ensuring maximum uptime and user satisfaction. With LightWerks PlatinumCare, clients benefit from preventative maintenance and proactive solutions, giving them peace of mind and enabling them to focus on their core business objectives without technical interruptions.

(Image credit: Red Thread)

Ashish Maru, Director of AV Technology, Red Thread

Managed services are increasingly important for ongoing support and maintenance, ensuring our clients' AV systems operate efficiently.

[Top Integrators 2024: Hiring Issues]

(Image credit: American Sound)

Andrea Nicholson, Chief Strategy Officer, American Sound

Managed services are in our DNA. Everything we design and sell is optimized for Day 2 support and an ongoing partnership with our clients. We have an entire team in our U.S.-based Remote Operations Center that focuses only on educating, selling, and supporting managed services. While the recurring revenue of services is critical to any AV company, we approach managed services in a way where we team up with our clients to be proactive, maximize their ROI, and allow for transparent management and reporting of all AV/IT assets including AV, security systems, networked devices, and beyond.