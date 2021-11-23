Top Integrators 2021: Growing Vertical Markets

Along with our annual Top 50 Systems Integrators feature, we polled a selection of leading firms on industry hot topics.

What vertical markets and/or technologies have exhibited the most growth for you in 2021?

Matt McClain, Director, Key Code Media

The need for hybrid workplaces and hybrid unified communication (UC) systems for conference rooms, classrooms, and meeting spaces has exploded. Businesses are looking to create a more collaborative environment between participants in a meeting space and individuals attending over popular videoconferencing solutions like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google.

Jim Ferlino, President and CEO, Vistacom

The need for corporate videoconferencing solutions to support a remote workforce, which is now trending toward more inclusive and flexible hybrid meeting environments, has been the largest driver for immediate growth. Vistacom has also seen an expansion in the demand for designing smart courtroom environments to enhance virtual trial experiences. Plus, many colleges and universities have partnered with us to accelerate hybrid learning environments with tailored solutions that enable more realistic and interactive collaboration.

Jason Derector, Principal, Spectra Audiovisual Design

We have seen exponential growth in the finance, technology, media, and security sectors.

Dave Van Hoy, President, Advanced Systems Group

Since just before the pandemic, we’ve been developing remote workflow solutions, including our Virtual Production Control room (VPCR)—a scalable remote production framework that supports real-time, broadcast-quality coverage of live events. Already, more than two dozen companies support our VPCR, with multiple product options in almost every category. Hosted in Google Cloud and AWS, key partners for VPCR include Grass Valley, Harrison Consoles, LiveU, Ross, Sienna, Telos, and Vizrt. Use of the platform to produce multiple shows has provided ASG with a huge boost during this time.

Arash Raznahan, Director of Technology, HS Solutions

After a year on pause, K-12 schools have bounced back. We have seen an increase in higher education projects and MDU projects are going up all over this area. As for specific scopes, we have seen an increase in security (access control and CCTV) and AV business. We have been awarded a good number of projects based on combining all LV scopes (AV, security, and telecom) and providing a turnkey solution.

Bob Swing, CEO, IVCi

Virtual event assistance was an area that affected all our client verticals. Each client had their own unique set of needs and desired outcomes. This service ensured all participants were provided with a best-in-class experience while supplying key speakers with confidence in the technology and the space they were joining from—with our experts supporting them behind the scenes. These services are a piece of our approach to help our clients achieve success.