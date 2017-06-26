Tom Stimson To Host Jumpstart Workshop for Sales and Marketing

Tom Stimson, President of The Stimson Group announced that he will present The Jumpstart Workshop for Sales & Marketing, a two-day team event on August 1st & 2nd at The Highland Hotel in Dallas, TX.



“The biggest challenge for small businesses today is understanding how to differentiate in a marketplace in which all companies seem to have equal access to prospects,” said Stimson. “Without the right branding and marketing, even your best salesperson will struggle to remain relevant to discerning customers. Jumpstart will change the way you think about the entire process of identifying the right customers, engaging them in a meaningful way, and turning them into value-based buyers.”

Tom Stimson has advised hundreds of companies on strategy, process, growth, and profitability using his Intentional Success program. He has been a top-rated presenter and Adjunct Faculty for InfoComm International and a frequent keynote speaker at industry events worldwide.

“Tom has really helped us understand how to avoid fear-based selling, and that empowers you to not only believe in what you’re selling but understand why your pricing is what it is, why you do it the way you do it and be confident in that,” said Adam Bendig of Muse Presentation.