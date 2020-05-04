To sync or async: Considerations for access in virtual learning (eCampus News)

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the health and economy of the world. The higher-ed landscape has seen a significant impact, as instructors are overwhelmingly utilizing remote conferencing services and are charged to meet students where they are. The question is: “Are we truly meeting them where they are?”"—Source: eCampus News

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The digital divide has never been more pronounced than when a family of five is sharing one laptop. Access and related considerations are integral to the success of a remote learning program, and they will influence the adoption of synchronous or asynchronous models. This article frames the "sync or async" debate and illuminates core issues of access.