"As online learning has grown in both higher education and K-12 schools, it has traditionally taken different pathways. But hundreds of small colleges and one company have an incentive to try and change that."—Source: EdSurge

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

When smaller colleges work to scale their online programs, taking a page from the K-12 playbook could lead them to success. Read how consortiums and course sharing across institutional boundaries can benefit multiple stakeholders.