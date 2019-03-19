To Reap Cloud Benefits, Address and Overcome Potential Objections (EdTech Magazine)

"Cloud solutions continue to be integral to higher education IT, yet misconceptions persist among those who aren’t familiar with them. The cloud is too complex, for example, or staff won’t have the necessary skills to manage the new environment."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Sure, the cloud has its complexities, but don't let that discourage your institution from making the leap. EdTech Magazine walks us through some of the common misconceptions around the cloud — this could be a useful tool if you're trying to craft a cogent case to sway campus decision makers.