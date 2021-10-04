To Prevent Ransomware Attacks, Understand the Zero-Trust Model (EdTech Magazine)

"There’s no doubt that the higher education network security landscape has changed drastically over the past few years. Many universities and colleges were already embracing Software as a Service (SaaS), cloud infrastructure and remote learning when the pandemic threw it all into overdrive."—Source: EdTech Magazine

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

An outdated approach to cybersecurity can endanger institutional data, especially as the cyberthreat landscape evolves and the number of endpoints on campus increases. Read how a zero-trust approach can help safeguard your school's data from a ransomware attack.