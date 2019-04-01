Time Management Strategies for the Flipped Classroom (Faculty Focus)

"In a flipped learning model of teaching, students get first contact with new ideas not during class time but in structured independent activities done prior to class time. This frees up class time to be used for more active work, digging more deeply into advanced ideas. This inversion of the use of time is a key difference between the flipped and traditional models of instruction—and when instructors flip, it brings up issues about time management for both instructors and students that require special attention."—Source: Faculty Focus

Read More



WHY THIS MATTERS:

Nothing groundbreaking or earth-shattering in this article, but it is a precise and useful reminder about the importance of planning ahead for flipped modalities. While saving time takes time (meta), the author makes a strong case for spending much more time on the advanced stages of planning and learning objectives.