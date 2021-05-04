Tiffany Dozier Joins B-Tech AV Mounts

Tiffany Dozier has joined B-Tech AV Mounts as vice president of sales for its North American office in Brea, CA.

Tiffany Dozier

"In the past few years, B-Tech has experienced significant global growth, leading to the expansion of our operations in key markets," said B-Tech CEO Matt Bennett. "With the appointment of Tiffany and the new team in place to support our North American customer base, I have every confidence that our expansion plan will help B-Tech AV Mounts to become one of the most in-demand mounting companies operating in North America."

“I am extremely excited about the future with B-Tech; it is a brand I know can [have] a tremendous impact [on] very quickly," added Dozier who spent nearly 25 years at Premier Mounts. "As professional AV continues to grow, mounting solutions will always be the backbone to creating breathtaking visual projects.”

As VP of sales, Dozier will be working on developing and leading the efforts of internal and external sales teams. She will also be working to connect and educate integrators, architects, and consultants on the benefits of using high-quality mounting solutions for their projects.