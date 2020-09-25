This wristband vibrates if you break social distancing rules (EdScoop)

"Students and professors at the University of Florida have developed three new wearable devices to help monitor, detect and mitigate COVID-19, including a wristband that vibrates if someone gets too close."—Source: EdScoop

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The pandemic has catalyzed a new generation of wearable and portable technologies based on NFC, QR, and Bluetooth technology. One neat example, explored in this article, is the aptly named RiskBand at the University of Florida which utilizes Bluetooth to alert the wearer if they are close to breaking social distance guidelines. There are other health benefits as well.

