This New 130-inch LED Display Delivers Effortless Viewing Experiences

Samsung launched its new LED All-In-One (IAC) with exclusive Quick Build technology for seamless installation. The 130-inch 2K display delivers premier viewing experiences across any environment, making it easy for integrators and end users alike to avoid cumbersome installation and management needs.

With Samsung’s exclusive Quick Build Technology, the All-in-One IAC Display makes installation easier than ever. The all-inclusive solution is sold completely ready for install, including a built-in control box, wall brackets, speakers, and décor bezels. No extra equipment is required.

Featuring auto-configuration to get the display up and running quickly, installation can be completed in as little as two hours.

The All-in-One IAC Display delivers High Dynamic Range (HDR) quality without the need for additional meta-data, meaning users can easily turn any content into HDR-level quality with the click of a button. Vivid color expression, reduced noise and a full range of grays and blacks bring content to life across offices, boardrooms, retail environments, home entertainment spaces and more.

Additionally, the All-in-One IAC Display delivers a convenient management experience across any existing environment. Simple integration with preferred solutions and devices allows users to simply plug and go.

Although it includes three HDMI, one DP, and two USB ports, Crestron/Cisco integration, SmartView +, Logitech Cam, and EMI Class A Certification, the All-in-One IAC Display is engineered to last with minimal maintenance, decreased energy consumption and low operating costs.