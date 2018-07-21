Clair Brothers Introduces KitCurve TrueFit Landscape and TrueFit Portrait

The What: Clair Brothers is now offering the kiTCurve-TrueFit Landscape and kiTCurve-TrueFit Portrait line array models.

The What Else: These standardized TrueFit line array systems are an intermediate choice between the standard, 90-degree horizontal product and the fully customized TrueFit system. The kiTCurve-TrueFit Landscape | Portrait visionary array products are solid options for venues on a watchful budget.

The Bottom Line: When it comes to sound, the biggest advantage of TrueFit technology is how it expands imaging across the entire audience, making it ideal for houses of worship, auditoriums, and theater applications.