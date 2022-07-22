These New ATEM SDI Switchers Are Compact and Made for Streaming—What to Know

Introducing the Blackmagic Design new family of ATEM SDI live production switchers with professional 3G-SDI connections. Designed for broadcasters who need both power and portability, the new ATEM SDI family is designed to be fast to set up and easy to use. Even with their small size, ATEM SDI switchers are still powerful with standards converters on all inputs, a built in Fairlight audio mixer with six band parametric EQ, compressor and limiter on all inputs, internal DVEs, chroma keyers, professional transitions, and more. ATEM SDI makes it fast to create professional live production using multiple cameras for streaming to YouTube, Facebook, and more.

"The new ATEM SDI live production switcher is perfect for broadcasters who want advanced, professional features while also looking for extreme portability," said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. "There are three great models with 3G-SDI video connections and some really great features like DVEs for picture in picture effects, graphics, transitions, advanced chroma key and Fairlight audio mixer. It's really exciting and we cannot wait to see what customers do with these new models."

Available are four SDI inputs on the ATEM SDI and ATEM SDI Pro ISO models and eight SDI inputs on the ATEM SDI Extreme ISO model, letting users connect multiple cameras for different views. All SDI inputs feature standards converters and re-sync. Customers even get DVEs for picture in picture effects. The USB works as a webcam for connecting video to computers, while the Pro and Extreme models feature built in streaming.

Its compact all-in-one design includes both a control panel as well as connections. The front panel includes easy-to-use buttons for selecting sources, video effects and transitions.

ATEM SDI Pro and ATEM SDI Extreme models have a built-in hardware streaming engine for live streaming via their ethernet connections. That means customers can live stream to YouTube, Facebook, and Twitch in better quality, without dropped frames and with simpler settings. It also supports direct recording of their streaming data to USB flash disks so customers can direct upload to any online video site, such as YouTube or Vimeo.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

ATEM SDI Switchers Features

Features miniaturized control panel-based design.

Supports connecting up to eight cameras or computers.

Live stream via Ethernet on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Phone tethering for remote streaming via mobile data on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Records to USB disks in H.264 on ATEM SDI Pro and Extreme models.

Automatically standards converts and re-syncs all SDI inputs.

Includes free ATEM Software Control for Mac and Windows.

Four upstream ATEM Advanced Chroma keyers on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Up to six independent DVEs on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

Customizable 16-way multiview on ATEM SDI Extreme model.

