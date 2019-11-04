Theresa Alesso, Sony Electronics’ Pro Division President, Honored by Working Mother Magazine

In September, Sony Electronics was named to Working Mother magazine’s 2019 Working Mother 100 Best Companies list. The company was cited for its culture and workplace programs, as well as its benefits for parents. Concurrent to this distinction, Sony Electronics’ Theresa Alesso, who serves as the professional division’s president, was honored by the publication as Sony’s Working Mother of the Year.

Theresa Alesso

Alesso’s professional responsibilities include oversight of Sony’s professional Imaging Products and Solutions business which develops and manufactures technologies that support broadcast media, healthcare, corporate and education, cinema, sports, entertainment, and simulation applications, among others. She is the proud mother of two daughters, ages 11 and 13. These commitments have provided her with a clear understanding of the importance of work/life balance for herself and the organization.

Working Mother Media’s mission is to serve as a champion of culture change and Working Mother magazine is the only national magazine for career-committed mothers. Alesso was recognized Oct. 17 at Working Mother’s WorkBeyond Summit in New York City.

Read Alesso's full interview in Working Mother here: https://www.workingmother.com/work-life-balance-tips