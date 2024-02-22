There's a New Connectivity Pavilion at CEDIA This Year—What to Expect

When attendees get to Denver for the 2024 CEDIA Expo and Commercial Integrator Expo, they will find the Connectivity Pavilion—a new educational experience that will focus on connectivity products and solutions, and how to integrate them to best meet clients’ needs. The new show floor exhibit and attendee education experience will home in on connected device technology in AV/IT, IoT, sensors, and networking technologies for residential and commercial and application solutions.

“Our recent survey of CEDIA Expo attendees showed a growing desire to see and learn about AV connectivity and networking technologies," said Jason McGraw, CTS, group vice president and show director, CEDIA Expo, Commercial Integrator Expo and KBIS, Emerald. "Addressing this demand, we are pleased to feature a new pavilion and show floor content presentation program at this September’s shows where attendees can “connect” with leading technology platform alliances and manufacturers’ latest products and solutions."

The Connectivity Pavilion will feature exhibits and kiosks from connected device platforms and product manufacturers who demonstrate the interoperability and functionality of their products on such platforms. Attendees will experience a “hub and spoke” pavilion exhibit space with a central presentation and demonstration area. Scheduled educational sessions, how-to demonstrations, manufacturer product spotlight sessions, and networking events will be held in the Connectivity Pavilion’s presentation hub.

Mitch Klein, CEDIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, former executive director of the Z-Wave Alliance, and former director of alliances strategy for Silicon Labs, will be the project manager of the Connectivity Pavilion and will help manage the content programming within the Pavilion’s presentation area. “Integrators have demonstrated a deep thirst to understand, navigate and implement a host of cutting-edge connected technologies in their projects, as evidenced by the standing-room-only training sessions focused on Z-Wave and other platforms the past few years," he said. "I’m excited to be working with Emerald and CEDIA to provide this new format for integrators and their staff to be up to date on these fast-moving, interoperable platforms.”