The WALL-SMART Mount for the Microsoft Surface Go 2 Touchscreen—What to Know

Simple to install, the new mount puts touchscreens safely under lock and key while making it easy to access when needed.

WALL-SMART's Innovative locking wall mount protects Microsoft’s multi-functional touchscreen from theft and tampering.
A touchscreen as multifunctional as the Microsoft Surface Go 2 deserves to be placed where it’s easily accessible to authorized people within a commercial facility. A specialty engineered adapter from WALL-SMART (opens in new tab) does just this, securely mounting the device flush within drywall, preventing theft and tampering. 

The touchscreen locks firmly into the adapter where it can be used to control the lights, music, temperature and other facets of a commercial environment, display images captured by surveillance cameras, and provide access to relevant information. Should the tablet need to be removed for mobile use or service, holding a specially engineered smart key to the right side of the mount’s door cover electronically unlocks the device. The touchscreen can be easily inserted and locked into place when finished. 

The mount comes with a paintable trim panel that beautifully frames the in-wall touchscreen, making it look like a natural part of the surrounding surface. The WALL-SMART In-Wall Adapter for Microsoft Surface Go 2 Touchscreen is engineered and designed to be installed in drywall during construction. The installation is similar to other drywall construction procedures and requires no additional tools. 

