The State of Online Education, Before Coronavirus (Inside Higher Ed)

"When it started to become clear that institutions would have to end in-person instruction and begin teaching students remotely because of the coronavirus crisis, whom did presidents call first? Probably their institution's chief online officer, the highest-ranking official responsible for whatever they do in terms of distance or digital learning."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

These numbers underscore the difficulties institutions face as they make the mid-semester shift to remote instruction. Sure, instructors may lack the training they need, but students aren't formally prepared for this transition either.