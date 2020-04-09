'The SDVoE Show: Adventures in Pro AV Education' Launches

The SDVoE Alliance has launched The SDVoE Show: Adventures in Pro AV Education, a new online initiative that will bring entertaining and informative content to the pro AV community.

The kick-off event, SDVoE Design Partner certification training, will be delivered in two parts on April 21 and 23 by SDVoE Alliance head of education and CEO of Clavia Group Matt Dodd and hosted by Charles Dobson, SDVoE Alliance director of development.

“We’re planning a full slate of shows over the coming months, tailored for time zones all around the world,” said Dobson. “For now, system designers, integrators, and end users can’t come to us in the usual way at tradeshows, so we’ll be coming to them with training on a variety of important pro AV topics, illuminating case studies, panel discussions, and more.”

“We’re thrilled to capitalize on Clavia Group’s track record in cognitive learning and interactive training production to collaborate on The SDVoE Show,” said Matt Dodd. “The first episodes will present SDVoE Design Partner certification training in a new way that is sure to be engaging and get everyone’s questions answered. More than 800 AV professionals have already been through the program at in-person sessions and on SDVoE Academy and we’re excited to see what this new live, online, virtual format has to offer for learning.”

Inaugural Event

SDVoE Design Partner certification training teaches AV designers everything they need to know to take full advantage of SDVoE technology.

Those who complete the certification assessment are ready to design SDVoE systems and provide guidance to integrators, installers, and end users in deploying hig-performance AV networks with advanced capabilities. The SDVoE Alliance publishes the list of certified SDVoE Design Partners so that end users can seek out design help and designers can attract business.

The SDVoE Alliance is an official AVIXA Certified Technology Specialist (CTS) Renewal Unit (RU) Provider, and SDVoE Design Partner certification offers one AVIXA CTS RU.

April 21 – Part 1

1:00–2:00 p.m. ET

Topics include SDVoE Defined, The OSI Model, The Application Programming Interface (API), and The Importance of Network Design.

April 23 – Part 2

1:00–2:00 p.m. ET

Topics include Network Topologies, SDVoE Video Modes, The Codec Triangle, and What is Multicasting?

Registration is available at sdvoe.org/the-sdvoe-show/. Those who cannot make both dates may register for one session and be guided to resources to learn about the other topics.