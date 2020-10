"Robots are taking over college campuses. Not as android professors or virtual students, but as automated food delivery devices."—Source: EdSurge

WHY THIS MATTERS:

What's the best way to have robots welcomed on campus with open arms? Make them part of a food delivery service. While the service is fairly quick and convenient, it isn't necessarily budget-friendly for college students. Only time will tell if campus snack drones are here to stay.