The quest to scale undergraduate education online continues, but can it work? (Education Dive)

"EdX hoped to make a splash in the higher education world this week when it announced students could earn undergraduate college credit by completing two new programs offered on its platform. "—Source: Education Dive

WHY THIS MATTERS:

At $400 per course, scalable, self-paced programs like Outlier.org could open education pathways for a variety of new students, students with full or part-time jobs looking to make a career switch, and nontraditional learners. The catch is raising the awareness of these programs and ensuring their validity/certification so online offerings like Outlier.org are recognized by both the academy and potential employers. Partnering with "traditional" institutions is one key to build these inroads.