The Post-Pandemic Evolution of Student Data Privacy (EDUCAUSE Review)

"Data is the lifeblood of any higher education institution's strategic planning activities, providing both evidence of success and justification for new initiatives. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, colleges and universities are leaning heavily on new tools and remote methods for collecting various datapoints about their stakeholders. This wealth of data is a double-edged sword: on the one side are the data applications that improve the student experience; on the other side is the potential for unethical, ill-advised, or even unlawful use of personally identifiable information (PII)."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Data has played an increasingly important role in higher education during the pandemic, as courses shifted to fully remote, online solutions. But with this influx of data comes new concerns about student data privacy policies.