The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival Registration Open

Registration for The Photography Show & The Video Show Virtual Festival is now open. Taking place September 20-21, the virtual festival will serve up 130 exhibitors, 170 expert talks and demos, new kit launches, galleries and more—and access is completely free.



(Image credit: Future)

Over the two days, visitors will be able to access over 100 never-before-seen tutorials, exclusive kit launches and demos, plus the chance to browse and chat to more than 130 exhibitors including Canon, Nikon, Olympus, Sony, Panasonic, and Fujifilm.

The Main Stage sessions has six programs to choose from:

Out & About covers photography and filmmaking outdoors

covers photography and filmmaking outdoors Create & Motivate includes interviews with David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa, Doug Allan, and a live session with Chase Jarvis

includes interviews with David Yarrow, Sarah Waiswa, Doug Allan, and a live session with Chase Jarvis Editing & Post-Production features a tutorial from Julieanne Kost

features a tutorial from Julieanne Kost Connect covers essential business and marketing guides

covers essential business and marketing guides Photo Skills handles things like composition and exposures

handles things like composition and exposures Video Skills discusses the importance of audio and simple video techniques

A charity auction will also be held on behalf of official charity partner, the Disabled Photographers’ Society.