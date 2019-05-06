The Outlook for Campus Mergers, Joint Ventures and Other Strategies (EdTech Magazine)

"Immense financial pressures in higher education suggest campus closures, mergers and other outcomes may become common, bringing tough choices for leadership and numerous implications for IT. Declining enrollment is one challenge, but others exist on many fronts, from trade-specific “boot camps” that are much more affordable than four-year institutions to an increase in working-age students who only pursue part-time study."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Declining enrollments have made the fiscal futures of some institutions points of concern. As things shift, we also need to shift our perceptions of mergers and partnerships. Rather than seeing them as a failure or final option, with the right planning, they can help bolster success.