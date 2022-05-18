The New KLANG:konductor Is a High-End, Immersive Mixing System—What to Know

Meet KLANG:konductor. It is KLANG's most powerful and versatile immersive in-ear mixing processor to date, delivering connectivity that is ready for today and tomorrow.

“After joining forces with DiGiCo in 2018 and the release of the workflow integration for its consoles, more and more monitor engineers have implemented a KLANG immersive IEM processor into their workflows,” said KLANG’s co-founder, Dr. Pascal Dietrich. “At first, only the most critical channels for the main artists were sent through the processor, but the wish for more input channels, and thus new creative and organizational possibilities, grew further.”

Designed with monitor engineers and fixed installations in mind, KLANG:konductor satisfies that demand with a high-end mixing system that can deliver 16 immersive mixes and process 128 input signals at up to 96kHz, with an astonishing processing latency of less than 0.25ms.

(Image credit: KLANG)

“Our combined R&D teams were able to squeeze in twice as much processing power in a single 3RU device as found in any of our previous processors by using the latest, super-fast FPGA cores,” CTO Benedikt Krechel explained. “Many of our customers value the I/O flexibility that our first KLANG:fabrik offers, but we know they need to quickly adapt to different I/O situations when touring through different countries. KLANG:konductor considerably extends this flexibility and lets the user choose I/O on the fly.”

KLANG:konductor offers three DMI slots on its rear to provide unrivaled I/O freedom and guarantees flawless integration into any existing setup. For example, two DMI-MADI cards allow 128 input channels and mixes to be returned to a console; and one DMI-Dante card can connect the mixes to KLANG:kontrollers. Paired with integral single channel routing capabilities, it also allows the user to freely route between the immersive mix engine and convert between different DMI formats, e.g., Optocore, Dante or MADI, with each DMI card offering up to 64 input and output channels at both 48kHz and 96kHz.

(Image credit: KLANG)

“KLANG:konductor is the Swiss army knife of audio format conversion and becomes very handy as an interface for virtual sound checks or multitrack recordings, at the same time as being used as an immersive processor,” said Dietrich.

Seamless integration into DiGiCo’s control interface and the intuitive KLANG:app give engineers direct control, with KLANG:kontroller allowing musicians to control their own mix. This combination ensures maximum flexibility, with mixes always quickly accessible, along with fast access to system and mix settings.

While not many headphone amps are suitable for low impedance in-ears, KLANG:konductor offers the same studio-grade amplifier circuit as KLANG:quelle on the front of the device. This allows engineers to directly connect their in-ears, route their console’s cue output to it and seamlessly switch to a KLANG cue via the app.

The device also has a front-mounted seven-inch color touch display to allow for direct mix control, audio setup, routing and monitoring meters. A network port on the front of the unit provides power over ethernet to directly connect a KLANG:kontroller or KLANG:quelle, and dual redundant power supplies offer maximum reliability.

“Immersive in-ear mixing has become increasingly popular, having proven to deliver crucial benefits to musicians by providing a natural listening experience and removing the feeling of isolation on stage,” said Dietrich. “KLANG:konductor is our most powerful and flexible processor so far and gives both engineers and musicians an immensely powerful yet simple to use system that delivers all those benefits and more.”