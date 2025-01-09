The Integration Guide to Conferencing and Collaboration 2025

Get your free copy of SCN's Integration Guide to Conferencing and Collaboration.
Meeting Spaces of the Future
Immersive spaces are bringing unique advantages to the collaborative process. Learn about the technology that drives these spaces as well as how existing facilities can be adapted to accommodate these immersive workflows.
At Issue
Experts from Atlona, Holosonics, Sennheiser, Sharp, Shure, Snap One, and Sony debate how close the Pro AV industry is to providing true meeting equity for hybrid workflows.
Download the Integration Guide to Conferencing and Collaboration.