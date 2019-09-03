The Impact of Analytics on the Higher Education Workforce (EDUCAUSE Review)

"The 2019 Enterprise Summit: Analytics brought together professionals from the areas of IT, business and finance, and institutional research to explore the promise of analytics and how collaboration across the enterprise can advance institutional analytics strategy."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

WHY THIS MATTERS:

For institutions to truly harness the power of the metrics they collect, faculty and staff need to build data management and analysis skills. This EDUCAUSE Review recap details how to define new roles, train existing staff, and look for new hires.