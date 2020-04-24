The Hottest Job in Higher Education: Instructional Designer (Inside Higher Ed)

"The answer to the question 'Who is leading the digital transformation at your university?' isn’t your president, your provost or your CTO. It’s COVID-19. As the virus threat escalated, universities transformed their on-campus course schedules into virtual catalogs in a matter of days, and now they are settling into virtual office hours, virtual symposia and soon virtual graduations and alumni reunions."—Source: Inside Higher Ed

WHY THIS MATTERS:

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced classes online as physical campuses close. As we now look past the quick shift and into the uncertainty of the upcoming fall semester, the importance of the roles instructional designers play is becoming crystal clear.