The $10,000 Degree and the Growth of Online Education at Fayetteville State University (The EvoLLLution)

"Fayetteville State University’s $10,000 (or $10K) Degree Pathway—unveiled by Chancellor James A. Anderson in August 2018—launches a new chapter in this North Carolina public HBCU’s expansion of its mission through online education."—Source: The EvoLLLution

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Online learning has been touted for its potential to democratize education, opening doors to students who have been traditionally shut out of higher education. This $10k degree program offers students a low-cost, high quality pathway that could help students who could not afford the expense of a traditional degree track.