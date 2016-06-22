The Digital Signage Federation’s Meet & Greet in Edina, Minnesota Thursday, July 21

The Digital Signage Federation announced that its Board of Directors will host its summer “Meet & Greet” Networking on Thursday, July 21 from 6:30-8:30pm at the Microsoft Training Center in Edina, Minnesota.

The event will feature presenters from Microsoft who will discuss their involvement in the personalization of digital signage in retail.

Attendees will have the opportunity to network with the DSF Board of Directors as well as other professional members in attendance to conversationally share their business experience, enumerate industry opportunity and discuss the benefits of membership in the Digital Signage Federation.

All are welcome to learn about the many creative ways organizations can make money by being involved in this industry.

The event runs from 6:30-8:30pm, is complimentary for DSF members and $25US for non-members, and will include drinks and light appetizers.