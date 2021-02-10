The Digital Signage Event Approved for 4.75 AVIXA CTS RUs

The Digital Signage Event , taking place virtually on March 4, has been approved by the AVIXA independent Certification Renewal Committee to provide learning opportunities for CTS holders and others for their continued professional development; the event is worth 4.75 AVIXA Renewal Units (RUs) for CTS, CTS-D, and CTS-I holders.

(Image credit: AVIXA)

“Our team is proud to offer continuing education for the digital signage industry,” said Megan A. Dutta, content director, Systems Contractor News. “The fact that this event offers so many CTS RUs emphasizes the fact that our team is committed to expanding our audience’s knowledge while also giving them the opportunity to maintain their vital certifications.”

“The CTS program has been the leading AV professional credential for more than 30 years, and today there are over 13,000 CTS holders around the world,” said David Labuskes, CTS, chief executive officer of AVIXA. “We’re thrilled that The Digital Signage Event has made the commitment to become a CTS renewal unit provider, which will help AV professionals continue to invest in their professional development.”