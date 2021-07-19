The Benefits of Cloud Object Storage for Higher Education (EdTech Magazine)

"The pandemic has accelerated the push to go off-premises. As InfoWorld notes, the growth of cloud is unlikely to slow over the next few years, especially as universities and colleges prioritize quality hybrid learning experiences for students."—Source: EdTech Magazine

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Storage can be a stumbling block for institutions, especially when it comes to unstructured data, but that's precisely where cloud object storage can shine. "It’s cloud tech that resides in your own data center behind your own firewall," explains Cloudian's Jon Toor, adding, "it’s part of your own infrastructure."