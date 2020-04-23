The 3 C’s of engaging students online (University Business)

"Online classes. Re-worked syllabuses. Graduations canceled.

We are no doubt experiencing unprecedented times. "—Source: University Business

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Higher ed is in uncharted territory at the moment, with campus closures and a content delivery transition in the middle of the semester, but students are also going through an upheaval. Keeping them engaged in course content during a crisis can be difficult, but this article breaks it down into the 3 C's — consistency, creativity, and consideration.