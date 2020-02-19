That's the Power of Words: The Effects of Changing Survey Question Language (EDUCAUSE Review)

"If we had the ability to hop into a time machine and travel back to 1955 like Marty McFly did in the film Back to the Future, we would see some stark reminders of how far technology has come over the years: in 1955 telephones had cords and dials, computers were so large they filled entire rooms, and paper maps were used to plot travel routes. Many things look very different due to the evolution of technology over the past 65 years."—Source: EDUCAUSE Review

Read More

WHY THIS MATTERS:

We spend a lot of time looking at the results of surveys, but the questions themselves are just as important. As technology shifts so many aspects of higher ed, questions will need to be adjusted to ensure that responses contain relevant, useful data.