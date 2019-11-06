Textbooks could be free if universities rewarded professors for writing them (The Conversation)

"Some student organizations have endorsed the social media campaign #textbookbroke to draw attention to the burdens placed on students by the high cost of learning materials."—Source: The Conversation

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Textbook costs can be a barrier to student success. OER promises course resources that don't break the bank, but they have to be created or found, which takes time. If institutions give professors incentivizes to create OER, everyone (the school, the proffesor, and the students) wins. —Eduwire Editors