Texas City Upgrades Council Chambers with TEKVOX Solution

The City of Shavano Park, San Antonio, TX updated its city council chambers with TEKVOX's ViewVault recording technology and TekFlex flexible matrix via Multimedia Specialties last month, for the purpose of improving meeting recordings and archives while lowering AV costs for city council, police, and fire department meetings and gatherings for other city departments and agencies.

AV integrator Multimedia Specialties chose the TEKVOX Drop-In A/V preconfigured systems because it comes equipped with all necessary components to be up and running quickly.

“Working with TEKVOX on Shavano Park upgrade gave the city all the functionality it needs to be an innovative and tech-minded municipality in Texas,” said John Joffe, owner of Multimedia Solutions. "All components, including programming, are factory-warrantied by TEKVOX ensuring a long-term successful deployment."

TEKVOX's TekFlex matrix switcher allows flexibility of factory-built, software-defined AV systems; coupled with TEKVOX ViewVault recording systems, the solution matched the needs of municipal and education users.

"TEKVOX has configured itself uniquely to rapidly design, manufacture, and program systems of unprecedented complexity quickly and affordably," said TEKVOX CEO Jim Reinhart. "With innovators like Multimedia Solutions, we can scope, quote, implement, and commission complex systems in a fraction of the time and cost of conventional approaches."

The city of Shavano Park has already started using the system and expects to utilize the full capacity of the TEKVOX solution for the immediate years to come.