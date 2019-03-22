Tempest Technologies Uses KanexPro for Medical Offices

Tempest Technologies is providing dentists offices with the latest technology, leading to more specific, personalized care.

With the latest surge in technology in medicine, Tempest Technologies worked closely with a clients’ multi-state dentist offices to create a more advanced experience for patients. “Our client’s goal was to accommodate the doctor and the patient’s communication through the dentist chair,” said Mike Conway, project manager for Tempest Technologies. “For example, the doctor can pull up previous X-rays, office visit notes, or other pertinent documentation, and review it in the chair with the patient utilizing a touch-screen monitor. At that time, the doctor can review any new information with the patient, including the X-rays taken in .jpeg form. The dentist can provide the patient with a treatment plan and the patient can sign-off on any documents – All in the room and utilizing KanexPro’s 4K HDMI KVM Extender.”

Tempest Technologies tested several manufacturers while on the hunt for the ability to send USB touch-screen interactivity between the doctor and the patient, meanwhile, providing the ability to power at either end and a stable, uncompressed video where the dentist and patient can visually see all the details of their dental work. “Although we’ve been utilizing KanexPro’s solutions for over two and a half years, we selected the 4K HDMI KVM Extender after testing several manufacturers,” said Conway. “The KanexPro Extender has a bi-directional power source with image stability supporting up to 4K video resolution and because of the way the client wanted to utilize the device, the extender provided us with immense versatility for the environment. Part of the product is enclosed and we haven’t experienced any dissipation in any of the 200+ 4K HDMI Extenders we’ve installed withstanding heat and other factors, which would occur with many other products.”

Working in a medical office, it was critical that Tempest Technologies to integrate the 4K HDMI KVM Extenders in a timely manner because the offices could not have any downtime. Tempest Technologies had to work closely with KanexPro to ensure the products were received quickly, and with little to no installation time. “The 4K HDMI KVM Extender has been our go-to product from KanexPro and we can’t rave enough about the level of customer support we’ve received from their team,” said Conway. “Each of the staff members we’ve worked with have been very accommodating because they understand we’re in a crunch for time. Typically, because there’s a long lead time in product availability, we’ve been able to work behind the scenes with the sales staff to generate P.O.s and they’ll set product aside once they’re manufactured. Unlike many other manufacturers, we’ve experienced personalized support in securing quantities. I cannot recommend working with KanexPro enough. The level of product quality and customer support that I’ve received, at such a reasonable product price point, is incredible.”

The KanexPro 4K HDMI KVM Extender over HDBaseT 2.0 with USB 2.0 (EXT-HDBTKVM100) is HDCP 2.2 compliant and features the latest HDBaseT 2.0 technology to extend uncompressed HDMI video, audio, USB 2.0, control signals, and PoC over a single CAT5e/6 cable. The PoC compliant extender comes with only one power supply, which means that, it can be powered from either sender or Receiver to save installers time and without extra cost installing a power outlet. The HDMI extender runs on shielded CAT6 or higher up to 100 meters providing full 4K@60Hz or up to 150 meters providing full HD 1080p/60 or 1920x1200@60Hz.

KanexPro’s collaboration with Tempest Technologies continues to broaden its portfolio as a medical solutions provider. “Tempest Technologies was searching for a reliable bi-directional USB with HDMI capabilities for quite some time and our 4K HDMI KVM Extender was the perfect solution for the job,” said Jaspreet Singh, application sales engineer for KanexPro. “The installation with Tempest Technologies was our largest medical installation to date, with over 300 operating rooms across three states. And, we continue to work with Tempest Technologies to complete more installations. The 4K HDMI KVM Extender is ideal for medical, corporate, and education markets where the extender offers two USB interfaces for connecting keyboard and mouse or other USB based HID device, meanwhile, allowing SOFTCODEC systems to be utilized for video conference and use with PTZ cameras. Recognized for high-resolution video, the 4K HDMI KVM Extender offers uncompromiszd quality at an affordable price point with our guaranteed 3-year performance warranty.”