Tell Me a Smart Story: On Podcasts, Videos, and Websites as Writing Assignments (The Chronicle of Higher Education)

"About two years ago at my university, I designed a minor in the medical humanities. At its core was a class that introduced students to medical topics from the perspectives of the humanities and social sciences. When it came to designing assignments that would show how well they understood such varied concepts, I decided to go out on a pedagogical limb."—Source: The Chronicle of Higher Education

WHY THIS MATTERS:

Since students are consuming media via podcasts, video, and websites, it makes sense to have them create that kind of content to fulfill an assignment and gain deeper understanding of the topic. The skills gained in making it will also likely serve them well.