Telestream Upgrades ScreenFlow Software

The What: Telestream is introducing ScreenFlow 10, the latest version of the company’s award-winning video editing and screen recording software for the Mac. With ScreenFlow 10, users can record multiple cameras, microphones, and screens, including iPhone and iPad screens simultaneously, for nearly limitless possibilities.

The What Else: Built for educators, gamers, marketing and sales, corporate, online training, and anyone needing an affordable, easy to use screen recording and video editing application, ScreenFlow creates high-quality, professional videos with ease. Starting at $149, version 10 offers a new integrated Title Library, enhanced Color Effect Presets, an automatic Background Remover, support for Apple Silicon hardware, multiple performance enhancements and an Archive Storage feature that stores only what was used in the final finished program.

Highly optimized to streamline content creation, ScreenFlow 10 features up to 250 percent smaller camera recordings at the same quality as ScreenFlow 9 and up to 75 percent less CPU usage during camera recording. Timeline thumbnail creation is 300 percent faster and exports are up to 66 percent faster on the latest Apple Silicon hardware.

The Bottom Line: ScreenFlow’s intuitive interface was developed specifically for Mac users whether they’re creating home movies or professional video. ScreenFlow can record virtually anything on or attached to a user’s computer. Multi-app recording enables powerful workflows such as capturing independent audio from multiple apps simultaneously.