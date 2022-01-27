TEKVOX Unveils ShareView Wireless Pro System

TEKVOX is launching its ShareView Wireless Pro system for wireless BYOD videoconferencing. The new device follows the introduction last year of the ShareView Wireless Presentation System for sharing content wirelessly in conference rooms and collaborative spaces.

Designed to provide BYOD videoconferencing, the new plug-and-play system requires no software downloads or complex applications so that users can quickly and easily transform conference rooms into highly functional, interactive video conferencing hubs. No more long cable runs through rooms and under tables or complicated equipment configurations.

Up to four people can present simultaneously with the ShareView Wireless Pro's fluid, automatic quad-multiview capabilities. It features USB pass-through so that connected laptops can utilize USB cameras, microphones or speaker bars connected to the base unit. The ShareView Wireless Pro comes with two small HMDI or USB-C hardware transmitters which sit on the tabletop and connect the system to a laptop.

The new system supports 4K resolutions as well as connection via AirPlay for Apple devices and the free WirelessMedia2 app for Android devices. The ShareView Wireless Pro is shipping now and has an MSRP of $2,155.